Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.6 %

PWR stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.76. 177,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

