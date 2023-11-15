RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading 11.6% Higher

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 123,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 96,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.40.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.