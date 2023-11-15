RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading 11.6% Higher

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 123,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 96,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.40.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.
