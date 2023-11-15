Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Trading Down 10.5 %

REED stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's Company Profile



Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

