Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

RS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.17. 10,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,696. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $196.11 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

