Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
