Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,340.20% and a negative return on equity of 317.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 114,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.