Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) recently:

11/10/2023 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2023 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2023 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Malibu Boats is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $967.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

