Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE QSR opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

