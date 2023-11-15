Reviewing Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vapotherm and Orchestra BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.22%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -102.73% N/A -73.47% Orchestra BioMed N/A -27.57% -12.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vapotherm and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Orchestra BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $66.80 million 0.24 -$113.26 million ($14.54) -0.18 Orchestra BioMed $147,000.00 1,660.76 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Orchestra BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm.

Risk and Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm



Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Orchestra BioMed



Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold retractors that are minimally invasive surgical device solutions. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

