Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. Ryerson comprises approximately 1.3% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Ryerson worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,041 shares of company stock worth $1,047,409. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 5,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,689. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

About Ryerson

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.