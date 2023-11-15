Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 395,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after buying an additional 493,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159,040 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

