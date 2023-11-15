SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Boosted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $221.00. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

