Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 470,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,781. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

