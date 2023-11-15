Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Increases By 34.4%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ATAK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,916,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,964,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

