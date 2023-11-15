Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expands By 35.8%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,559,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 115,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

