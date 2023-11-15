Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expands By 33.9%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

JCI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. 493,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

