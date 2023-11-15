Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expands By 34.3%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

LVS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.