Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,950 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

