Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $403.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.98. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $406.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

