Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

