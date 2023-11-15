Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.27

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 21463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKWD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

