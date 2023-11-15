SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.18

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 23112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get SkyWest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKYW

SkyWest Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $61,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 383,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 370,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.