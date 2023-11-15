Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.84. 218,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 173,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOT.UN. Cormark cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Slate Asset Management LP acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,300 shares of company stock worth $42,307. Insiders own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

