SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. Acquires 2,633 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SouthState Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SouthState

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

