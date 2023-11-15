Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.