Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.