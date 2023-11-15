Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

