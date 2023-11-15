Spire Wealth Management Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

