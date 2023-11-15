Spire Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.