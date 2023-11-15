Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2,747.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Trimble by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $528,057. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.