Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

