Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

