Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Announces Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 100.74% and a negative return on equity of 262.84%.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 162,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,378. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

