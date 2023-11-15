Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend by an average of 406.6% annually over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 537,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,541,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.