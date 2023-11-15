Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
