Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

