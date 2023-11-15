StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

