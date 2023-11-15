StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFSW

PFSweb Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 823,831 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $16,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,545,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,137,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 199,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb

(Get Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.