StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE opened at $21.17 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Stories

