StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

