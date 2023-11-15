Summit X LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $404.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.49 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

