Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Summit X LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

ELV opened at $461.76 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

