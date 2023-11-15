Summit X LLC Has $623,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

