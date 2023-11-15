Summit X LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

EOG opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $147.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

