Summit X LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.