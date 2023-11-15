Summit X LLC Purchases 192 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit X LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $187.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

