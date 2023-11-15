Summit X LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

