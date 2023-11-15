Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 544,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,025,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 544,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $245,237.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,025,471 shares in the company, valued at $911,461.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,448.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 812,780 shares of company stock valued at $370,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

