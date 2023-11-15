Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 15,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 438,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,725 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

