Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.84.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

